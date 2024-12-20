Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get Spire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Spire by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Spire has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.16%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.85%.

About Spire

(Get Free Report

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.