MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

