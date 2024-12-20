MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.