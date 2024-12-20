Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Xencor worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xencor by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,440 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 130.8% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $11,563,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,563,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,380,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $359,526.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. The trade was a 59.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

