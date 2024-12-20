XTX Topco Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $9,695,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,095. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Featured Articles
