XTX Topco Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $9,695,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,095. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.