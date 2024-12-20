Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortrea by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Fortrea Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

