M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,783 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $32.23 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

