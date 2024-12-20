M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 48.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CRI opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.