Barclays PLC Acquires 229,293 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

