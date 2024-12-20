M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

