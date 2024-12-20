M&T Bank Corp Takes $248,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,395,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 604,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 529,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 500,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $35.38 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

