Barclays PLC Buys 72,802 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.5% in the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NFG opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

