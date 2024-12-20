Barclays PLC Has $5.88 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

