Barclays PLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.