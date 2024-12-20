Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 189.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 261.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

