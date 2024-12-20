Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1,326.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 490,486 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,110,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 237,446 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $3,219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Frontline by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FRO shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

