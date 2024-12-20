MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is -20.77%.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,800. This trade represents a 18.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hayek acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,325. This represents a 21.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $235,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 800,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 608,883 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $7,094,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $5,739,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,706,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.