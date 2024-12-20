ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of ScanSource worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $747,565.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,563.20. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,843. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

