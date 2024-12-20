The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $121.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.