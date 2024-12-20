Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.12 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Radware at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radware by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 931,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 587,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 360,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Radware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Price Performance

RDWR opened at $22.11 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Radware

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.