Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avangrid by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 244.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

