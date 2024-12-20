Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 1,310,530 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 827,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.