Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,582 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,535 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ADT were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

