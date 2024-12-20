Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4,624.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,456,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,421,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,976 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,023 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,613,000. Finally, DME Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

