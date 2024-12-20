Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

