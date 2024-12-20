Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 33.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,081. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,350. The trade was a 28.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

