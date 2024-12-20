Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $837,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Premier were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 310.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 576.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $25,292.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,441.43. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $1,980,442. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

