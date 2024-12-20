Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIHL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after buying an additional 1,332,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,265,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,078,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 474,714 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 364,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $6,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FIHL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.30. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

FIHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

