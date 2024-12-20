MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

FNV opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

