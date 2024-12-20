MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after acquiring an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after purchasing an additional 360,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MHK opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $164.29.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.