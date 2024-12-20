MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,541 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

