Norwood Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend Adjustment

Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it will be adjusting the payment date for its forthcoming quarterly cash dividend. Initially announced on December 18, 2024, the Board of Directors had agreed to a dividend payout of $0.31 per share, set for February 1, 2025, for stockholders of record as of January 15, 2025.

Get alerts:

However, in a subsequent disclosure on December 19, 2024, the Company corrected the dividend payment date to February 3, 2025. The record date of January 15, 2025, for stockholders entitled to the dividend remains unchanged.

Norwood Financial Corp operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, with a network spanning fifteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices across various New York counties. As per the most recent financial data available from September 30, 2024, the company boasts total assets of $2.3 billion, loans worth $1.7 billion, deposits totaling $1.9 billion, and total capital amounting to $196 million. Norwood Financial Corp trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “NWFL.”

This news release also included forward-looking statements from the company, cautioning that actual results could differ from anticipated outcomes due to various factors. The company emphasized that it does not have an obligation to update any forward-looking statements, be it through written or oral communication, unless specifically required.

John M. McCaffery, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Norwood Financial Corp, is listed as the primary contact person for any further inquiries related to this announcement. Interested parties can reach out to John M. McCaffery at (272) 304-3003 or visit the company’s website at www.waynebank.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Norwood Financial’s 8K filing here.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading