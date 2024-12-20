Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABEV opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

