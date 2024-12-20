Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $239,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $310,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,392.98. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,715.67. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,533 shares of company stock worth $1,987,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

