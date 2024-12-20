Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,975 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after purchasing an additional 873,682 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 650,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 640,612 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

