Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,430 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,126 shares of company stock valued at $865,710. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

