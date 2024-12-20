Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $168,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.17%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

