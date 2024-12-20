Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after purchasing an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Jabil Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $140.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.