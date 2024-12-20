MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 10,137 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 62,357.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 162,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 163.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $17.44 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $492,927.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,980.46. This represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,985.18. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

