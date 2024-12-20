Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

