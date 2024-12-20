Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

