MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 232,671 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,838.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the period.

Shares of FENI stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

