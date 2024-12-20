MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,693,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after acquiring an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,324,000 after acquiring an additional 416,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after acquiring an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $112.52 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.81.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

