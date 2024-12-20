MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,177 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 455.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 206,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

