Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,566 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of DAR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

