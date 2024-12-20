3,545 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.