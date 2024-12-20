Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.