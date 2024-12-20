XTX Topco Ltd Sells 30,170 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after buying an additional 176,789 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 746,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,060,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

ARDX opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 49,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $342,982.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,466.32. This represents a 14.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,260 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $25,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,555.81. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,756 shares of company stock worth $1,374,538. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

