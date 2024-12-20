Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 829 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $5,750,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.65 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

