TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TXO Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, Director Keith A. Hutton bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $962,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,767,448.60. The trade was a 1.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $15.89 on Friday. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.06%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

